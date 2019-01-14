

The Associated Press





SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- "Roma" is the top winner at the Critics' Choice Awards, winning best picture, foreign language film and a pair of individual honours for director Alfonso Cuaron.

The 24th annual ceremony held Sunday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, also split the top actress award between Glenn Close for "The Wife" and Lady Gaga for "A Star Is Born." The split win comes a week after Close won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama, an award that many expected Lady Gaga would win.

"The Americans" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" tied for top television winners with three apiece. "Maisel" won the top comedy honour for the second year in a row, and series star Rachel Brosnahan also was a repeat winner for best actress in a comedy series.

"Black Panther" and "Vice" each won three awards, including a pair of acting honours for Christian Bale for his portrayal of former Vice-President Dick Cheney.

The best actress prize wasn't the only award that resulted in a tie: Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette split the best actress in a limited series or movie made for television honour.

Elsie Fisher won the best new actress honour for her breakthrough role in "Eighth Grade."

The show was broadcast live on the CW network and hosted by Taye Diggs.

Winners of the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film: "Roma"

Actor: Christian Bale, "Vice"

Actress: TIE, Glenn Close, "The Wife" and Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Young actor:/actress: Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Acting ensemble: "The Favourite"

Director: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Original screenplay: Paul Schrader, "First Reformed"

Adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Production design: "Black Panther"

Editing: "First Man"

Costume design: "Black Panther"

Hair and makeup: "Vice"

Visual effects: "Black Panther"

Animated feature: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Action movie: "Mission Impossible: Fallout"

Comedy: "Crazy Rich Asians"

Actor, comedy: Christian Bale, "Vice"

Actress, comedy: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Sci-fi or horror: "A Quiet Place"

Foreign language: "Roma"

Song: "Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

Score: "First Man," Justin Hurwitz

Drama series: "The Americans"

Actor, drama series: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Actress, drama series: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Supporting actor, drama series: Noah Emmerich, "The Americans"

Supporting actress, drama series: Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Comedy series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Actor, comedy series: Bill Hader, "Barry"

Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting actor, comedy series: Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Supporting actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Limited series: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

TV movie: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Actress in a TV movie or limited series: TIE: Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" and Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Animated series: "BoJack Horseman"