Rita Moreno joins Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' film
Rita Moreno, center, sings and dances in the 1961 United Artists film "West Side Story." (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 10:38PM EST
NEW YORK — Rita Moreno’s portrayal of Anita in the classic 1961 film “West Side Story” won her an Oscar. Now, she has a different part in a remake directed by Steven Spielberg.
The publicist for the 86-year-old Moreno confirmed Wednesday that she’ll play Valentina, a reworked version of the character of Doc, the owner of a corner store where Tony works. Ansel Elgort has been cast as Tony.
The story follows two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, who are each associated with rival New York street gangs. The Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner is adapting the script. Moreno will also serve as an executive producer.
Filming is set to begin next summer.