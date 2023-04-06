Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says

Coolio performs during the 'I Love The '90s' tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) Coolio performs during the 'I Love The '90s' tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social