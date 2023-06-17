Priscilla Presley shares rare photo with Riley Keough and her other granddaughters after Lisa Marie estate dispute

After a dispute over her late daughter’s will, Priscilla Presley is focusing on celebrating milestones with her family.

The widow of Elvis Presley posted a rare photo to her verified Instagram account Friday, in which she was seen posing with her granddaughters Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

The portrait of the four women posing in dappled sunlight was on the occasion of the Lockwoods’ graduation, as seen in Presley’s caption: “Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!”

The post comes after the settlement announcement last month of a dispute in which Presley questioned the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest at her California home.

Presley had disputed a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s will which stated Lisa Marie Presley had removed her mother as a co-trustee.

The petition, filed in January and obtained by CNN, alleged Presley did not receive the amendment while her daughter was alive, as required by her Trust, and the document misspelled Priscilla’s name. The petition also alleged the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questioned the authenticity of Lisa Marie Presley’s signature.

Ronson J. Shamoun, Presley’s attorney, told Judge Lynn Scaduto at a court hearing in Los Angeles in mid-May “the parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement.”

“The families are happy,” Shamoun told reporters outside court. “Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future.”

Justin Gold, attorney for Riley Keough, told CNN at the time “she is very content.”