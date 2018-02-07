

Relaxnews





British hard rocker Ozzy Osbourne has revealed a string of North American concerts as part of his "No More Tours 2" tour.

With a title that makes reference to his "No More Tours" run in the 1990s, which ultimately did not end in retirement, this tour will be a continent-hopping album, with previously announced dates in Mexico, South America and Europe.

After two late-April shows in Florida, the tour will open on May 5 in Mexico and head throughout South America through May 20. On June 1 it will pick up in Russia, then head to Finland, Sweden, the U.K., and on to Prague, Paris, Florence, Copenhagen and many more European cities through July 5.

The North American tour leg kicks off on August 30 and runs through October 13, hitting both US coasts and heading to Canada for one show in Toronto.

The tour comes five decades after Osbourne launched his musical career as part of Black Sabbath.

Find the tour dates and links to ticketing: ozzy.com