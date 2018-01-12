

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young woman with autism who CTV News first profiled in 2008, is set to appear Friday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Carly Fleischmann, who has autism and can’t speak, has used a computer to communicate since she was ten-years-old.

On Friday, she is set to appear on The Late Show where she will turn the talk-show tables to interview Colbert -- the first time that a nonverbal person with autism has guest-hosted the show. Fleischmann will also be the first woman to guest host since Colbert took over -- something she told CTV News that she wanted to be the first to do.

The young Toronto woman has plenty of experience as an interviewer: she has her own YouTube web series called “Speechless with Carly Fleischmann,” in which she has interviewed several celebrities including Channing Tatum and James Van Der Beek.

As host, Fleischmann types her questions into her computer, which then voices the text to her guests.

Since Fleischmann’s parents discovered that technology could open a window into their daughter’s mind, Fleischmann has revealed a sharp intellect and quick sense of humour. She’s even co-authored a book with her dad, explaining firsthand the challenges of autism.

The 22-year-old ultimately hopes to have her own TV talk show, telling CTV she would love to interview Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and Brad Pitt.

“I think they all have interesting stories to tell and I would love to hear the challenges they’ve overcome in their lives,” she said in an email interview.

She’d also like to interview the cast of “The Good Doctor,” a TV show featuring a young doctor with autism as a central character.

The message Fleischmann wants to send is that every one of us has challenges in life, “but it’s how we overcome it that makes us who we are,” she said.

“I can’t talk out of my mouth, but it’s not stopping me from showing the world the words I have inside my body.”

With files from CTV medical specialist Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip