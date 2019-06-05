Pop star Miley Cyrus has angrily sounded off on Twitter after being grabbed and kissed by an overzealous fan in Spain.

A video posted online shows the American star and her husband Liam Hemsworth being escorted through a crowd of people in Barcelona when a man puts his arm around her neck and pulls her in for a kiss.

"She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with five different people,” Cyrus tweeted.

"She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She can’t be grabbed without her consent."

Cyrus repeated the message in her Instagram stories, adding "#StillNotAskingForIt" over screenshots of social media commentary.

The highlighted comments included "You wanted to be 'sexy,' what did you expect?" and “Well what do they expect when they dress like whores.”

The Wrecking Ball singer is known for her scantily clad appearance and raunchy performances on-stage and in music videos.

She also used the hashtag #DontF**kWithMyFreedom on both social media posts.