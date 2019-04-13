

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca Staff





Coachella music festival-goers took to social media to document a raging fire that broke out on the campgrounds during the California festival’s first night.

The popular music festival, held in the Palm Springs Desert, draws crowds from around the world yearly, allowing attendees to camp near the concert site.

According to authorities the fire broke out in the camp’s shower area shortly after 2 a.m., with a mobile shower unit bursting into flames.

Cue the Fyre Festival puns.

Witnesses report hearing explosions before the fire broke out, with concert-goers fleeing the area in their towels as security cleared the area.

Fire crews quickly got the blaze under control with minimal property damage. Officials said one nearby trailer was damaged and another one was destroyed by the flames.

No injuries to attendees or emergency crews were reported.

Officials said on Twitter the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but ABC News is reporting that the department says the fire was the result of a mechanical failure in a water heating unit.

Weekend one of the festival continues today and tomorrow, with acts like Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Weezer set to perform.