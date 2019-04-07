Solange is no longer performing at Coachella
U.S singer Solange Knowles leaves Carven's ready-to-wear fall-winter 2015/2016 fashion collection presented during Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Thursday, March 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 9:23PM EDT
NEW YORK - Solange is no longer performing at Coachella.
The festival's official Twitter account posted the news Sunday, writing: "Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival."
The announcement comes a week before the two-weekend festival in Southern California is set to begin. Performers at the popular event, from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae.
Last year, Solange's big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historical performance.
