Liam Payne says he has 'serious kidney infection,' cancels South American tour
Liam Payne is taking a step back from professional commitments for health reasons.
The former One Direction member announced on his Instagram on Friday "with a heavy heart" that he has "no other choice but to postpone" his upcoming tour in South America, since he has been in the hospital "with a serious kidney infection."
He added in the caption to the video post that the ordeal is "something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."
"I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I'm so sorry. We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets," Payne added.
In his video address, he concluded that once he's well again, "hopefully we'll put on an even bigger, better show."
According to the singer's official website, Payne was slated to play six dates in early September, in Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.
Last month, the crooner shared that he was six months sober after spending 100 days in a rehabilitation facility.
"I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore," Payne said in the video, adding "And I'm sure you guys didn't either."
He continued of his rehab experience, "I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy more than anything after I arrived to kind of put a stopper to life and work."
"Ever since then, I've just been trying to learn to get to know this new guy," he added.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida dollar store in a hate crime, then killed himself
A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Jacksonville, Fla., Dollar General store in a predominately African-American neighbourhood on Saturday, in an attack where he used a gun painted with a swastika, officials said. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, then killed himself.
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
White Sox say they weren't aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot
The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue.
'Fire roaring towards your town': N.W.T. mayor describes emotional 'roller coaster' during wildfire evacuation
A wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T., destroyed a cabin and a travel trailer, the town’s mayor said Saturday.
Five of the most daring museum heists in modern history
Art heist movies always capture the imagination, but of course, audacious thefts are not the sole preserve of the silver screen.
Firefighters douse Maui brush fire that prompted evacuations near site of deadly Lahaina blaze
A brush fire burned four hectares on Saturday and prompted Maui authorities to evacuate residents from a neighbourhood of Lahaina, just a few kilometres from the site recently ravaged by blazes, before firefighters brought it under control.
Canada
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, to heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
One-third of all structures on B.C. First Nation destroyed by Bush Creek East wildfire
A First Nation in B.C.'s North Shuswap region is dealing with catastrophic damage in the aftermath of the Bush Creek East wildfire's devastating run through the area.
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
-
Senior with Alzheimer's missing for hours after leaving Montreal hospital without family's knowledge
A family is furious after an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing from a Montreal hospital for several hours on Friday.
-
University students struggling to find housing in Calgary and other cities
Luis Sanchez Diaz didn't win a lottery this year for on-campus housing at the University of Calgary, but he still considers himself lucky.
World
-
A gang in Haiti opens fire on a crowd of parishioners trying to rid the community of criminals
A powerful gang opened fire Saturday on a large group of parishioners led by a pastor as they marched through a community armed with machetes to rid the area of gang members.
-
BTK's journal links the serial killer to a 16-year-old who went missing decades ago, authorities say
Decades-old personal writings from Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, have led local Oklahoma law enforcement to believe he is the 'prime suspect' in a missing persons case from 1976.
-
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida dollar store in a hate crime, then killed himself
A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Jacksonville, Fla., Dollar General store in a predominately African-American neighbourhood on Saturday, in an attack where he used a gun painted with a swastika, officials said. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, then killed himself.
-
An attack by al-Qaida-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say
Insurgents in northwest Syria attacked an army position Saturday killing and wounding more than 30 troops, opposition activists said.
-
Trump campaign reports raising more than US$7 million after Georgia booking
For former U.S. president Donald Trump, a picture is worth... more than US$7 million.
-
A fire inside a parked train kills 9 in southern India
A fire erupted inside a stationary train compartment at a railway station in southern India, killing nine people on Saturday morning, officials said.
Politics
-
Environment minister makes rare China trip for talks on climate, biodiversity
Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Saturday leaves for Beijing to join talks on fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity, the first Canadian minister to go to China in four years.
-
Canada confirms it changed land claim process, mulls Indian Act changes
Canada changed the way it settles First Nation land claims, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.
-
Joly heads to Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania as Canada tries for more UN presence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to eastern Europe as part of a push to shore up Canada's ties with countries in Russia's backyard.
Health
-
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
-
Yale University settles lawsuit alleging it pressured students with mental health issues to withdraw
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
Sci-Tech
-
Mysterious dark spot detected on Neptune
Astronomers have spotted a large and mysterious dark spot within Neptune's atmosphere, and it has an unexpectedly bright companion.
-
Scientists have finally decoded mysteries of the Y chromosome. Here's why it matters
Scientists have fully sequenced the Y chromosome for the first time, uncovering information that could have implications for the study of male infertility and other health problems.
-
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
Entertainment
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Liam Payne says he has 'serious kidney infection,' cancels South American tour
Liam Payne is taking a step back from professional commitments for health reasons.
-
Oliver Anthony says he 'hates' seeing his song 'Rich Men North of Richmond' be 'weaponized'
Oliver Anthony is continuing to make his voice heard after becoming an overnight sensation thanks to his viral working-class anthem, 'Rich Men North of Richmond.'
Business
-
Broaden scope of Canada's weather alert system to account for wildfires, expert urges
As wildfires rage in western Canada, a communications and broadcasting policy expert says the national weather alerting system should account for a wider range of extreme events.
-
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
-
A second merchant ship leaves Ukraine's port of Odesa following Russia's exit from grain deal
A second container ship sailed Saturday through a temporary Black Sea corridor established by Ukraine's government after Russia halted a wartime agreement aimed at ensuring safe grain exports from the invaded country's ports.
Lifestyle
-
98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936 -- and this summer she defended her title.
-
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
-
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
Sports
-
White Sox say they weren't aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot
The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue.
-
Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
-
Bronny James to return to court in 'near future' after cardiac arrest
Bronny James, the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James, is expected to return to basketball 'in the very near future' after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.