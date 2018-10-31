

CTVNews.ca Staff





Rapper Kanye West says he is distancing himself from politics after being “used to spread messages” he doesn’t believe.

West, who has been seen on several occasions wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and visited the White House to meet with the president on Oct. 11.

On Twitter, West clarified his political beliefs on Tuesday, which include “creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most,” “common-sense gun laws,” and “holding people who misuse their power accountable.”

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West said in a separate tweet. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

West was reportedly involved in the design of merchandise for the “Blexit” movement, a group of black Americans leaving the Democratic Party. He has now denied any involvement in the organization.

“I never wanted any association with Blexit,” West tweeted on Tuesday. “I have nothing to do with it.”

Just hours before indicating a departure from politics, West tweted an imagee of a child wearing a MAGA hat who dressed up as him for Halloween.

During West’s bizarre visit with Trump three weeks ago, the two chatted about prison reform, mental health and tax breaks. West also hinted at a possible run for office in 2024.

In April, West tweeted Trump was his “brother” and said the two “are both dragon energy.”

