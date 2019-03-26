Justin Bieber says he is focusing on his health and family, suggesting he is putting music on pause.

“Music is very important to me but Nothing (sic) comes before my family and my health,” he wrote in the post Monday.

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he continued, possibly hinting that his wife Hailey Baldwin is pregnant. The couple have not announced a pregnancy.

“I will come back with a kick a** album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable,” he wrote.

The new message comes two weeks after the Canadian pop star made another emotional post on Instagram telling fans he had “been struggling a lot” and “feeling super disconnected and weird.”

The singer opened up in the new post about his struggles. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s,” he wrote. “I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that.” He said he was “unable emotionally” by the end of the tour to give fans the type of “lively energetic fun light concert” they paid for.

“I will come with a vengeance believe that,” he wrote.