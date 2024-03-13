Entertainment

    Judge schedules sentencing for movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

    SANTA FE, N.M. -

    A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armourer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," court records indicated Wednesday.

    Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the shooting on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, during a rehearsal in October 2021. Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in January and has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, with trial set for July.

    Santa Fe-based Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set aside two hours for Gutierrez-Reed's sentencing hearing on the morning of April 15. Marlowe Sommer also is assigned to oversee Baldwin's trial.

    Involuntary manslaughter carries a felony sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a US$5,000 fine. Gutierrez-Reed is being held pending sentencing at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.

    Defence attorney Jason Bowles indicated last week that Gutierrez-Reed plans to appeal the conviction.

    Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger.

    Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed at a two-week trial for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of "Rust" where it was expressly prohibited. They also said she failed to follow basic gun-safety protocols.

    "Rust" assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months unsupervised probation.

