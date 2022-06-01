Johnny Depp and Amber Heard react to trial verdicts: Read their full statements
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were both found liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other on Wednesday, with a jury awarding damages to both.
Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him lucrative acting roles. Heard countersued her ex-husband for defamation over statements Depp's attorney made about her abuse claims.
The jury began deliberating on May 27 after hearing more than 100 hours of testimony from witnesses.
Weighing the claims, the jury found that both of the exes defamed each other and awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and no punitive damages. (Punitive damages in the state of Virginia are capped at $350,000, so the judge reduced Depp's punitive damages award to that amount.)
Depp sought $50 million in damages and Heard sought $100 million.
Below, read their full reactions to the verdict.
JOHNNY DEPP'S STATEMENT
"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.
All in the blink of an eye.
False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.
And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.
My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.
From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.
I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.
I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth.
The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.
Veritas numquam perit.
Truth never perishes."
AMBER HEARD'S STATEMENT
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.
I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.
I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.
I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American -- to speak freely and openly."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard react to trial verdicts: Read their full statements
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were both found liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other on Wednesday, with a jury awarding damages to both.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Canada
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
-
Tense video shows man with large blade rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a man armed with what appears to be a machete rampaging at a Vancouver gas station before being arrested Wednesday morning.
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
-
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
-
Majority of Canadians want Queen to apologize for residential schools: survey
According to a new survey, Canadians are divided about the country's ties to the British throne, but largely think Queen Elizabeth should apologize for Canada's residential school system.
World
-
California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report
California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harm perpetrated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighbourhoods.
-
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
The U.S. and Germany pledged on Wednesday to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery, as Russian forces closed in on capturing a key city in the east.
-
Uvalde school district police chief sworn in as city council member a week after mass shooting
Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief who was the incident commander during the Robb Elementary school shooting, was sworn in as a city council member on Tuesday.
-
Surging gang violence in Haiti's capital leaves nearly 200 dead in one month
Surging gang violence in Haiti's capital has left nearly 200 people dead and thousands displaced in the last month alone, according to a United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report.
-
Group: Iran arrests reporter amid unrest over tower collapse
Iranian authorities arrested a local journalist at a ceremony for the victims of a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan, an international press watchdog reported on Wednesday as the death toll from the disaster rose to 37.
-
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Politics
-
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
-
Liberals pressed on whether B.C. drug decriminalization could pave the way elsewhere
The federal Liberals faced calls Wednesday to take a national approach to decriminalization amid the mounting death toll of the opioid crisis, even as the House of Commons voted against an NDP bill to allow drugs for personal use countrywide.
-
Anand stands by military police chief despite force's mishandling of cases
Defence Minister Anita Anand is standing by defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre's decision to keep Canada's top military police officer in his job for another two years.
Health
-
Thousands of Health PEI patients, staff affected by privacy breach after laptop stolen
Prince Edward Island’s public health authority says its patients and staff may have had their personal information accessed after an employee’s laptop was stolen in early April.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Changing our DNA: 'The age of human therapeutic gene editing is here'
In his Harvard lab, geneticist David Liu and his team have invented new ways to repair mutated genes that are less damaging to DNA than prior technologies. One of his lab's innovations is called a base editor, which he used last year to cure progeria in mice.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
-
Great whites may have doomed the biggest shark that ever lived, fossil teeth reveal
Megalodon, the giant shark that lived more than 23 million years ago and was inspiration for the movie 'The Meg,' was almost four times bigger than the great white shark that cruises our oceans today.
Entertainment
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard react to trial verdicts: Read their full statements
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were both found liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other on Wednesday, with a jury awarding damages to both.
-
Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile'
Jada Pinkett Smith briefly addressed the Oscar night slap on Wednesday's episode of her 'Red Table Talk,' speaking out publicly on what had happened for the first time.
Business
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Study finds non-homeowners are pessimistic about buying homes despite cooling prices
A new study conducted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) finds that Canadians who don't own homes think home ownership remains far out of reach despite prices cooling slightly across the country.
Lifestyle
-
CDC adds three island destinations to 'high' risk category for travel
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three island destinations to its 'high' risk category for travellers on Tuesday. Anguilla, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos Islands were all moved to Level 3, or 'high' risk for COVID-19.
-
Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
Sports
-
Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff
Ukrainian soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko couldn't hold back the tears as he tried to explain what it means to represent his country's national team at this moment, with a spot at the World Cup within reach.
-
Dustin Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series
Three months after declaring he was 'fully committed' to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week's LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a US$25 million in prize money that's backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.
-
Macron 'sad and sorry' after Champions League final chaos
French President Emmanuel Macron and government members said they are 'sad and sorry'" for 2,700 Liverpool fans who had a ticket but couldn't get into the stadium amid disorder and chaos at the Champions League final in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, where Liverpool lost to Real Madrid 1-0.
Autos
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented US$3.1 million cheque for Sunday's victory.
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.