Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on divorce from Joshua Jackson

Justice minister to introduce new bill to tackle harmful online content
Today, Justice Minister Arif Virani will be tabling a long-awaited piece of legislation proposing new measures aimed at combatting a range of harmful online content.
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
The “Queen & Slim” star spoke with The Times in an interview published Sunday.
“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she said. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”
The couple split last year after marrying in 2019. Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023. They share share a three-year-old daughter, Juno Jackson.
Smith told the publication she’s now in a good place in her life.
“I feel like the world is my oyster. I’m pinching myself, it’s insane!” she said.
“I really love what I do. It excites me, it thrills me, it fulfills me. And I feel like there’s only more to come from it,” Turner-Smith continued. “All I want is to grow, get better, to learn from what I’ve done and to constantly move. And all the while make sure that I’m looking after myself and everyone around me.”
As for her marital split, the actress said there are “many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’”
“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us,” Turner-Smith said. “I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us.”
She deemed it “exciting!”
“The bravest thing in the world is to recognise when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter,” she said. “The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”
According to the publication, Turner-Smith recently finished filming “The Acolyte,” a TV series from the “Star Wars” franchise, has another series in the works, “Bad Monkey,” co-starring Vince Vaughn, and was interviewed while in Vancouver while filming “Tron: Ares,” a sequel to the 2010 sci-fi “Tron: Legacy.”
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
Police are investigating after a Toronto police cruiser mounted a sidewalk at a busy downtown intersection and knocked down a light standard, which narrowly missed pedestrians walking in the area.
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.
The dispute over the final standings of the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics rumbles on, with Canada and Russia filing cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
With just under eight months to go until B.C.'s election, the province's premier touted the NDP government's ongoing initiatives to combat speculation and increase housing availability at a news conference Monday.
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
The Israeli military said its air force on Monday struck targets of the militant Hezbollah group 'deep inside Lebanon,' where residents reported explosions near the northeastern city of Baalbek. At least two people were killed in the strikes, a Hezbollah official said.
Roman Catholic churchmen have helped arrange a truce between two warring drug cartels whose turf wars have blooded the state of Guerrero in southern Mexico, a priest said Thursday.
A former FBI informant charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving U.S. President Joe Biden’s family must remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday, reversing an earlier order releasing the man.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Farmers clashed with police in Belgium on Monday, spraying officers with liquid manure and throwing eggs and flares at them in a fresh show of force as the European Union's agriculture ministers met in search of ways to address the protesters’ concerns.
Hungary's parliament voted Monday to ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO, bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays that have frustrated the alliance as it seeks to expand in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's defence spending levels as he wraps up a three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
A private lunar lander is expected to cease operations Tuesday, its mission cut short after landing sideways near the south pole of the moon.
Colombia’s government announced plans for a deep-water expedition to explore the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars.
Don Henley testified Monday that a 'poor decision' led to authorities finding drugs and a 16-year-old sex worker suffering from an overdose at his Los Angeles home in 1980, spurring the Eagles co-founder's arrest.
As of today, low-cost airline Lynx Air will no longer fly passengers abroad or across Canada as it shutters its doors for good.
Retailers tell customers their loyalty program offers are determined by how they shop. That's true, but it's a bit more complicated than simply granting rewards based on past purchases.
About 3,000 York University employees are on strike as of Monday morning after negotiations with the post-secondary institution stagnated.
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
Before Dorian Weaver discovered how magical his community could be, the nine-year-old was simply playing with his Harry Potter Lego.
They rose up by the dozens from across Florida, caricatured competitors in tank tops and cutoff shorts, for a showdown that treats evading police and wrestling over beer like Olympic sports.
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams ran a stunning 400-meter world indoor record at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.
The Canadian women's rugby sevens squad has finished on the podium for the first time this HSBC SVNS season, with head coach Jack Hanratty hoping it inspires his players to Olympic glory.
The number of electric school buses on the road or on order across the country has more than tripled in the last two years, according to the World Resources Institute's Electric School Bus Initiative.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
