Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.

The “Queen & Slim” star spoke with The Times in an interview published Sunday.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” she said. “And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

The couple split last year after marrying in 2019. Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023. They share share a three-year-old daughter, Juno Jackson.

Smith told the publication she’s now in a good place in her life.

“I feel like the world is my oyster. I’m pinching myself, it’s insane!” she said.

“I really love what I do. It excites me, it thrills me, it fulfills me. And I feel like there’s only more to come from it,” Turner-Smith continued. “All I want is to grow, get better, to learn from what I’ve done and to constantly move. And all the while make sure that I’m looking after myself and everyone around me.”

As for her marital split, the actress said there are “many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’”

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us,” Turner-Smith said. “I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us.”

She deemed it “exciting!”

“The bravest thing in the world is to recognise when something’s not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter,” she said. “The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been. This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved.”

According to the publication, Turner-Smith recently finished filming “The Acolyte,” a TV series from the “Star Wars” franchise, has another series in the works, “Bad Monkey,” co-starring Vince Vaughn, and was interviewed while in Vancouver while filming “Tron: Ares,” a sequel to the 2010 sci-fi “Tron: Legacy.”