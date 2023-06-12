Inside the Tony Awards: No script, but plenty of song, dance, high spirits and history

The cast of 'Some Like It Hot' perform at the 76th annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP) The cast of 'Some Like It Hot' perform at the 76th annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023. (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social