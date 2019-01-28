Actor Geoffrey Owens, who was a mainstay on “The Cosby Show” throughout the 1980s and 90s, earned widespread applause Sunday for his appearance during the “I am an actor” segment at the opening of the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

In August, photos surfaced of Owens working a cash register at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s grocery store. Initially seen as “job shaming,” people from across the entertainment industry quickly voiced their support for the actor who portrayed Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of Bill Cosby’s eldest on-screen daughter, on the hit sitcom.

“So, somewhere in the middle of the road of my life, I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and debt,” Owens said towards the beginning of the awards ceremony. “But instead of switching careers like a sane person, I took a job at a local Trader Joe’s to see if I could hang in there with my career. And, um, it’s actually worked out pretty well. I’m Geoffrey Owens and I am an actor.”

Owens’ brief monologue was met with laughter and applause.

Since the Trader Joe’s photos appeared, Owens has received offers to appear in numerous TV shows and movies, such as “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Impossible Monsters.”

With files from The Associated Press

