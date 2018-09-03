

The Associated Press





Several fellow actors have come to the defence of a former regular on “The Cosby Show” after photos of him working a regular job at the grocery store showed up on news sites.

The photos showed Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the oldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the TV show.

He is seen at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe's complete with a “Geoffrey” name tag.

The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work.

But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs and places that offer health insurance are especially attractive. Owens doesn't appear to be on social media.

Again, why is this news? When I worked on “Thirtysomething” I was also summarizing depositions to pay my rent. Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor? Shame on you! #geoffreyowens - many great blessings are coming your way! https://t.co/8tgvW3iixr — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 2, 2018

Had the pleasure of working with Geoffrey about a dozen years ago on stage with Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain. Unlike me, he more than held his own. He was also sweet, kind, funny and giving. Now I know he’s smart and resourceful as well. Respect. #GeoffreyOwens https://t.co/9F1iVvivaE — Jack Maxwell (@SouthieJack) September 3, 2018

Maybe instead of shaming an actor who used to be on tv for having a 2nd job in a grocery store we should be talking about the poor wages most actors get paid. Senior actors getting less than an office junior is not uncommon. 2nd jobs are inevitable & actors have to be resourceful — Juliet Cauthery (@julietta_cauth) September 1, 2018

I used to be ashamed that I had to work a second job to support my acting career, wrongly believing it was some sort of failure. Now I see it as an absolute anchor; providing financial stability and a humbling structure within a turbulent industry. Fly the flag #GeoffreyOwens �� — Jonno Davies (@Jonno_Davies) September 2, 2018

I worked in a Wetherspoons kitchen after being in Harry Potter. I needed a job, no shame in that. And you know what? I really enjoyed it! You do what you need to do and that's nothing to be ashamed of. https://t.co/1RI8sltHMe — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) September 1, 2018

#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work. He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir! https://t.co/rQoNdnj6bd — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) September 2, 2018

So, 26 years after one TV job, this guy looks differently (shock) and is earning an honest living at a Trader Joe’s. The people taking his picture and passing judgment are trash. https://t.co/OUbOORk6jW — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 1, 2018

Geoffrey Owen is a fantastic, hilarious actor. He was incredible on @Divorce. It’s streaming on @hbo. Season one. As funny and strong as they come! https://t.co/bbgiXnat9B — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 1, 2018

And he’s making more money than Cosby these days. Good for him. Now maybe some casting director will take note of a fine man who swallows his pride and is willing to work. #GeoffreyOwens https://t.co/B1rkk5vLjC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 2, 2018

After 5 years on a tv show I worked as a cashier at HMV, worked the door at nightclubs, was a restaurant hostess and taught ballet to help put myself through school. Got used to hearing "aren't you from Degrassi?" daily. #geoffreyowens https://t.co/tdPa7G6ThP — Dr Rebecca Haines-Saah (@RebeccaSaah) September 2, 2018

After 5 years on a tv show I worked as a cashier at HMV, worked the door at nightclubs, was a restaurant hostess and taught ballet to help put myself through school. Got used to hearing "aren't you from Degrassi?" daily. #geoffreyowens https://t.co/tdPa7G6ThP — Dr Rebecca Haines-Saah (@RebeccaSaah) September 2, 2018

A photo of actor Geoffrey Owens bagging groceries sparked a conversation about classism