Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
To get a sense of just how much animosity is flying around Hollywood these days, watch how Ron Perlman responded to a report that the studios aimed to prolong a strike long enough for writers to lose their homes.
Perlman, the hulking, gravel-voiced actor of "Hellboy," leaned into the camera in a since-deleted Instagram live video to vent his anger. "Listen to me, mother-(expletive)," Perlman said. "There's a lot of ways to lose your house."
Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over the how streaming -- after advancing rapidly during the pandemic -- has upended the economics of entertainment.
Having weathered plague, Hollywood is now fully at war in its own "Apocalypse Now" double feature. When tens of thousands Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artist hit the picket lines last week, joining 11,000 WGA screenwriters who have been on strike since May, a smaller clash went nuclear just in time for the release of "Oppenheimer." As striking actors and writers mobilized to mob studio lots and streamer headquarters, Puck's Matthew Belloni wrote, "The town is burning to the ground."
"You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change, too," said Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, in a fiery press conference announcing the strike. "We're not going to keep doing incremental changes on a contract that no longer honors what is happening right now with this business model that was foisted upon us.
"What are we doing?" she added. "Moving around furniture on the Titanic?"
Disaster also loomed in Hollywood when COVID-19 in March 2020 shuttered movie theaters, emptied TV studios and shut down all production. The recovery is still ongoing. Over the weekend, one of the first major film productions shut down by the pandemic -- "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" -- only just reached theaters. And as its big-but-not-blockbuster opening showed, some of pre-pandemic Hollywood still just hasn't returned. Box office remains about 20-25% off the pre-pandemic pace.
"We've talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we're facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing. It's not completely back," Disney chief executive Bob Iger said Thursday. "This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption."
Though many of the demands of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are longstanding, much of the current dispute gathered force in the helter-skelter days of the pandemic. A digital land rush to streaming ensued, as studios, in many cases, hurried to craft their Netflix competitors. Subscriber growth became the top priority.
Rahul Telang, a Carnegie Mellon University professor and co-author of the book "Streaming, Sharing, Stealing: Big Data and the Future of Entertainment," says an entire era of change was condensed into two years.
"What is happening right now was bound to happen. With streaming, the whole business got disrupted," says Telang. "So naturally, they're complaining, `We need our fair share.' But how do you decide what's a fair share? There has to be a transparency about where the money is coming from and where it's going. Until this gets resolved, this issue will keep coming up."
The last time screen actors and writers struck simultaneously, in 1960, the guilds established royalty (later residual) payments for replays of films and TV episodes, among other landmark protections. If that strike reckoned with the dawn of television, this one does much the same for the streaming era.
But streaming, especially when companies carefully guard audience numbers, offers no easy metric like box office or TV ratings to establish residuals -- long a foundational part of how writers and actors make a living. SAG-AFTRA is seeking a small percentage of subscriber revenue, with data measured by a third party, Parrot Analytics.
The AMPTP, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, hasn't agreed to that but says the studios have offered actors "historic pay and residual increases," along with pension contributions and other other protections.
Meanwhile, actors are sharing images of their paltry residual payments for streaming hits. Kimiko Glenn of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" posted a clip of residual payments totaling US$27.30.
"You used to be able to work on a broadcast show, one show and you're good for the year because of the residuals," said actor Nachayka Vanterpool on the picket lines. "And then you have streaming coming along and you got 20 cent residual checks. That impacts you."
Increasingly, it's looking like everyone lost in the so-called streaming wars that went into hyperdrive under COVID-19. Since Wall Street last year began souring on subscription numbers being the be-all-end-all, most media companies have suffered stock declines. Wall Street's message turned to: Show us the profits.
At the same time, the drive to streaming has accelerated the demise of traditional television and its ad-based revenue. That's led analysts like Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson to survey a fragmented entertainment business and forecast a "scary" second half of the year for media companies.
With traditional TV increasingly eroded by streaming, many studios have been cutting costs. Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix all slashed jobs over the past year and a half. Streaming profitability has remained elusive. The Walt Disney Co. says Disney+ will get there in fall 2024. WarnerBros. Discovery, which has taken the extreme step of canning finished productions to reshape its streaming strategy, says Max will start marking money this year.
Many are now girding for a prolonged stoppage that, if carried into September, would greatly impact the fall TV schedule and the film festivals (Venice, Telluride, Toronto) that launch the season's awards contenders. Drescher said she "couldn't believe" how far apart her union and AMPTP are.
Ronny Regev, who penned the book "Working in Hollywood: How the Studio System Turned Creativity into Labor," thinks this strike could play out similarly to the 1960 stoppage, when actors struck for about a month but the writers strike dragged on.
"I hate to bring up the cliche but history repeats itself," says Regev. "Like in 1960, there's a good chance the actors will reach a deal sooner than the writers. Now we're dealing with very different companies. These are conglomerates that have other businesses. I'm not sure if (Amazon chairman Jeff) Bezos really cares."
There are also differences that favor the writers. In 1960, the strike by SAG (whose president was a then-Democrat Ronald Reagan) was fiercely opposed by some other guilds, including the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents below-the-line crew members. This time, the actors and writers have near-universal support throughout the guilds. IATSE, notably, is set to negotiate its own new contract next year.
"The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. Our industry is at a crossroads, and the actions taken now will affect the future of labour relations in Hollywood and beyond," Matthew D. Loeb, IATSE president, said in a statement. "Their fight today foreshadows our fight tomorrow."
Cooler heads could prevail. Perlman, for his part, later apologized for getting so heated. He implored studio executive to find "a degree of humanity."
"It can't all be about your (expletive) Porsche and your (expletive) stock prices," said Perlman. "There's got to be dignity if we're going to hold a mirror up and reflect human experiences, which is what we do as actors and writers."
------
Aron Ranen contributed to this report.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
More tourists caught defacing Rome's ancient Colosseum
Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.
In Newfoundland, arrival of 'Come From Away,' tourists squeezes unhoused from hotels
It's peak tourism season, and with the new Gander production of the Broadway musical "Come From Away" drawing visitors from afar, the central Newfoundland town is especially full.
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Flags fly at half-mast at Mont Tremblant, Que. following fatal gondola crash
Quebec provincial police say the type of construction equipment involved in a gondola crash at Mont Tremblant this weekend, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party. They say the gondola struck the machinery about halfway up the mountain at a popular ski resort about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Heat wave bakes southern Europe, sparking warnings to stay inside, drink water and limit exercise
Italian health officials intensified heat warnings as southern Europe began a brutally hot week on Monday with temperatures expected to top 40 C -- or 104 F -- on a continent already overburdened by tourists.
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
Canada
-
More than a dozen new wildfires sparked over the weekend, B.C. officials say
The B.C. Wildfire Service says wildfire activity over the weekend saw more than a dozen new blazes sparked since Sunday, while gusty winds saw one out-of-control blaze grow and close a highway in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.
-
Flags fly at half-mast at Mont Tremblant, Que. following fatal gondola crash
Quebec provincial police say the type of construction equipment involved in a gondola crash at Mont Tremblant this weekend, killing a man and seriously injuring a woman, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party. They say the gondola struck the machinery about halfway up the mountain at a popular ski resort about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Group calls for head of Toronto's shelter system to resign amid refugee crisis
More than 20 community advocates are calling for the head of Toronto’s shelter system to step down amid a worsening crisis involving refugees camped out on a downtown sidewalk with nowhere to go.
-
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
-
In Newfoundland, arrival of 'Come From Away,' tourists squeezes unhoused from hotels
It's peak tourism season, and with the new Gander production of the Broadway musical "Come From Away" drawing visitors from afar, the central Newfoundland town is especially full.
World
-
More tourists caught defacing Rome's ancient Colosseum
Two more tourists have been caught apparently defacing the Colosseum in Rome, following a similar incident in June.
-
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain. It's a blow to global food security
Russia halted an unprecedented wartime deal on Monday that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.
-
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets supply from U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia 'reserves the right to take reciprocal action' if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
-
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha's Vineyard
A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, police said.
-
Hong Kong schools and stock market are closed as Typhoon Talim sweeps toward China
Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday as Typhoon Talim sideswiped the city and headed toward the Chinese mainland and the island province of Hainan.
-
A 5-storey apartment building collapses in Cairo and kills at least 9 people
A five-storey apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving at least nine people dead, authorities said, as rescuers searched through the rubble.
Politics
-
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled a canoe along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — helping kick off traditional events for the North American Indigenous Games.
-
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Health
-
Dozens of cats in Poland had bird flu but the risk to people is low, the UN health agency says
The World Health Organization said more than two dozen cats have been infected with bird flu across Poland, but no people appeared to have been sickened.
-
University of Calgary-led study says concussions don't affect kids' intelligence
A University of Calgary-led study has some positive news for parents whose children have suffered concussions, finding kids' intelligence is not affected by the brain injury.
-
Ketamine effectively treats severe depression in Australian clinical trial
Ketamine can effectively treat severe depression, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area, marine experts said Monday.
-
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
-
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over the how streaming -- after advancing rapidly during the pandemic -- has upended the economics of entertainment.
-
Canadian film, TV workers feel sting of twin Hollywood writer and actor strikes
Canadian film and television workers are feeling the sting of twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. One agent says many of her clients haven't worked since winter because U.S. studios anticipated job action and scaled back orders.
-
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor's sexual assault trial
Kevin Spacey 's lawyers enlisted the help of an A-list star Monday in his sexual assault trial, calling Elton John and his husband to cast doubt on one of the Oscar winner's accusers at the end of the defence case.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as stocks worldwide stall after weak Chinese data
Wall Street is off to a mixed start Monday as stocks worldwide stall following the latest signal that the world's second-largest economy is flagging.
-
-
Microsoft and U.K. regulators want more time to work on $69 billion Activision deal
Microsoft and British regulators sought more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
-
The latest legacy of Canada's wildfire smoke? Wisconsin's new beer-and-burger pairing
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
-
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Sports
-
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
-
Blue Jays sign first-round draft pick, shortstop Arjun Nimmala
Shortstop Arjun Nimmala has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.
-
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off Sunday evening with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.