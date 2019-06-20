

Relaxnews





The "Harry Potter" equivalent of "Pokémon Go," a mobile game that has players finding virtual creatures and objects using real world locations, is to launch in the U.S. and U.K. on June 21.

After two months on trial in New Zealand and almost as long in Australia, "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" is arriving on iOS and Android app stores in the U.S. and U.K. from June 21, with a new live-action special effects trailer to support the wider release.

As the trailer indicates, "Wizards Unite" hopes to attract a slightly older audience than the family-friendly "Pokémon Go."

The free-to-play game is made through a collaboration between the "Pokémon Go" studio Niantic and Warner Bros' San Francisco games studio.

An international roll-out is to follow.