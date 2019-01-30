

Relaxnews





From April 6, visitors to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter can visit the set of the wizarding world's famous bank, as the Studio Tour unveils its biggest-ever expansion.

Gringotts Wizarding Bank, owned and run by goblins – and with at least one bad-tempered dragon on staff – features prominently in the "Harry Potter" books and films, including a key scene in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II" where Harry and his friends break out of a secret vault on the back of a Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon.

On April 6, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will open the doors to a permanent 16,500-square-foot addition featuring the opulent wizarding bank, including the mysterious Lestrange vault and a gallery of goblins, designed and constructed by several original crew members from the films.

Lined with towering marble pillars, the bank's central hall will sport crystal chandeliers and real brass leaf, along with the goblin employees' quills, ledgers, inkwells and piles of gold Galleon coins.

The costumes and prosthetics belonging to Bogrod, Griphook and other goblin bankers seen in the films will also be on display.

Fans can enter the Lestrange Vault -- the hiding place of the Sword of Gryffindor and Voldemort's Horcrux in the films -- and take a selfie or two against the huge piles of treasure belonging to the sinister Lestrange family.

A new 17,000-square-foot lobby and café will also open on the same date, seating up to 500 people and serving Potter-themed food and drink.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter opened in March 2012 in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, north-west of London. It offers Potterheads the chance to explore locations such as Hogwarts's Great Hall and Diagon Alley, and get behind-the-scenes glimpses of special effects, animatronic creatures and props used in the films.

Entrance to Gringotts will be included in the ticket price, so you won't need to change your Muggle money for wizard wealth just yet.