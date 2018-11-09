'Harry Potter' co-stars reunite for a skateboard ride
In this July 6, 2011 file photo, actors, from left, Emma Watson and Tom Felton pose at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in central London.
LOS ANGELES -- There were no brooms in the air or "Mudblood" insults when Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy met up at a beach.
"Harry Potter" co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton recently met up and went on a skateboard ride.
Watson posted a short video of their meetup on Instagram.
Felton teased Watson about her skateboarding skills, telling her she was "dancing around the board like a clown."
Watson wrote a post congratulating Fenton on his new Youtube sci-fi series, "Origin," which premieres on Nov. 14.