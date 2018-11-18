

CTVNews.ca Staff





Singer-songwriter and Canadian national treasure Gordon Lightfoot celebrated a milestone 80th birthday on Saturday with a sold-out benefit show in his hometown of Orillia, Ont.

Before Canada’s folk laureate began his 90-minute set, the audience serenaded him with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

The 13-time Juno Award-winning artist is best-known for songs including “I’m Not Saying,” “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown,” which peaked at number 1 on the Billboard charts.

Lightfoot, who drew inspiration from the folk artist Bob Dylan, was inducted into the Canadian Recording Industry Hall of Fame in 1986.

The sold-out concert was a benefit with proceeds going to the Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and the Orillia Opera House.