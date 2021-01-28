LOS ANGELES -- The Golden Globes will honour Norman Lear with its TV special achievement trophy.

Lear made his mark as a television producer who strived to explore race relation issues through his famed sitcoms "All in the Family" and "Good Times."

He'll receive the Carol Burnett Award during the 78th annual ceremony on February 28th.

The president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assopciation calls Lear among the "most prolific creators of this generation."

The 98-year-old Lear is a six-time Emmy winner whose shows confronted war, sexuality, abortion, and poverty with topical humour.

His other popular series include "Maude," "One Day at a Time" and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

The Carol Burnett Award is given annually to honour someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."

It's the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which will be handed to Jane Fonda during the awards ceremony.

Past recipients of the Burnett award include Ellen DeGeneres and Burnett.

Nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes are scheduled to be announced February 3rd.