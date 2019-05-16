

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Archie Bunker is coming back to prime-time network TV and he might look a little different to viewers -- even if what he says is exactly the same.

Woody Harrelson is stepping into the iconic role as part of a 90-minute ABC special celebrating writer, director and producer Norman Lear. It airs May 22.

The live special will recreate one original episode from "All in the Family" and another from "The Jeffersons." It will be hosted by Lear and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who dreamed up the idea.

Joining Harrelson in Carroll O'Connor's old role in "All in the Family" will be Marisa Tomei playing Bunker's long-suffering wife, Edith. Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes will play George and Louise Jefferson in "The Jeffersons."