George Clooney chose 'Ticket to Paradise' for the 'breather' we all need right now

George Clooney (left) and Julia Roberts are pictured here in "Ticket to Paradise." George Clooney (left) and Julia Roberts are pictured here in "Ticket to Paradise."

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social