Entertainment

    • Ex-gang leader to get date for murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur

    LAS VEGAS -

    A former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 is expected Tuesday to learn the date for his murder trial, probably next year.

    Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis won't face the death penalty but could be sentenced to life in prison if he's convicted of one of hip-hop's most talked-about killings. He pleaded not guilty last Thursday and remains jailed in Las Vegas.

    Davis, 60, is originally from Compton, California. He was arrested Sept. 29 outside a Las Vegas-area home where police served a search warrant July 17.

    In recent years, Davis said in interviews and a 2019 tell-all memoir that he orchestrated the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur at age 25 and wounded rap music mogul Marion "Suge" Knight.

    Knight, now 58, is serving 28 years in a California prison for the death of a Compton businessman in 2015.

    Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired. He has also said he was diagnosed with cancer.

    Prosecutors say the shooting followed clashes between rival East Coast and West Coast groups for dominance in the musical genre dubbed "gangsta rap." The grand jury was told that Shakur was involved in a brawl at a Las Vegas Strip casino with Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, shortly before the shooting.

    Anderson, then 22, denied involvement in Shakur's killing. He died two years later in a shooting in Compton.

    Davis implicated himself during multiple interviews and his memoir that described his life leading a Crips gang sect in Compton.

    He wrote that he was promised immunity from prosecution in 2010 when he told authorities in Los Angeles what he knew about the fatal shootings of Shakur and rival rapper Christopher Wallace six months later in Los Angeles. Wallace was known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls.

    Shakur had five No. 1 albums, was nominated for six Grammy Awards and was inducted in 2017 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He received a posthumous star this year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

    A street near where Shakur lived in Oakland, California, in the 1990s was renamed last Friday in his honour.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadians make Rafah crossing out of Gaza

    The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years

    World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News