

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn says Tuesday that Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter are taking over for former Disney animation and Pixar chief John Lasseter, who is departing Disney at the end of the year following misconduct allegations.

Both Oscar-winners and veterans of the Walt Disney Company, Lee, who co-directed "Frozen," has been named chief creative officer for the Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Docter, who is best known for "Up" and "Inside Out," is now the chief creative officer for Pixar Animation.

Horn says in a statement that both Lee and Docter embody the spirit, culture and values of their respective studios.

Lasseter in November announced a six-month sabbatical and apologized for "missteps" with employees. The animation titan will stay on as a consultant through 2018.