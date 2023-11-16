'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the "Dances With Wolves" actor and self-described medicine man.
Chasing Horse has been jailed in Las Vegas since his January arrest in southern Nevada, where he is charged with 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping.
He has been accused of using his status as a spiritual leader to run a cult-like organization and take advantage of young Indigenous women for sex.
Chasing Horse is also facing criminal charges in Montana, British Columbia and Alberta.
His lawyer, Kristy Holston, argued in the Nevada court that prosecutors presented no evidence the sex was non-consensual and that they provided improper instructions to a grand jury about grooming.
"Nathan's spiritual authority over his followers does not invalidate their consent to sex," she said in court Wednesday.
"That's why his spiritual authority alone and the unequal power dynamics cannot create the basis of a sex assault."
Court documents said Chasing Horse was the leader of a group called The Circle. Documents allege he used his position to gain the trust of Indigenous families and their children, and take underage wives.
The actor, who played young Sioux character Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner's 1990 Oscar-winning film, was indicted by a grand jury in February. Grand jury proceedings are done in secret and are a special proceeding conducted at the beginning of a case to decide whether there's enough evidence to prosecute.
Holston said prosecutors withheld information during the grand jury, including a statement from a complainant to the Bureau of Indian Affairs and a post on Facebook about her allegations against Chasing Horse. She said the information shows the sex was consensual. She argued it perjured the proceedings so the charges should be dropped.
"The facts in this case do not support probable cause for these charges," Holston said.
Prosecutor William Rowles said the grand jury heard from two women who both testified they thought they loved Chasing Horse, but realized it was spiritual manipulation and assault.
He said one of the women sought Chasing Horse's help as a teenager because her mother had cancer.
"She fully believed that giving her virginity to that man saved her mother's life," he said.
He argued that information was not withheld and the question of consent should go to trial.
"Both (women) testified that they met Mr. Chasing Horse at a very young age, that he used his position within their community, within their culture, to gain access to them, to make them pipe carriers, to make them pure," Rowles told court.
"He told them how they could dress. He told them how to wear their hair. He told them not to wear makeup. He told them what to do."
The Supreme Court has reserved its decision.
The U.S. arrest report alleges a British Columbia woman reported Chasing Horse to RCMP, who contacted Las Vegas police, prompting the investigation that led to his arrest.
The woman alleged she was 13 years old when she met the actor while he was performing ceremonies in Canada. She alleges he began to have sex with her when she was 17.
Chasing Horse is facing a charge of sexual assault in that province.
The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service in Alberta issued warrants for nine charges, including sexual exploitation and sexual assault, in June.
U.S. arrest documents detailed how the Alberta police service received a complaint from a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted as a 15-year-old and taken to the United States as one of Chasing Horse's multiple wives.
The woman said she also met Chasing Horse when he came to her community to do ceremonies. Documents say Chasing Horse allegedly had sex with the teenager multiple times while she was still in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.
-- By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Saskatoon
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what the jury in murder-terrorism trial of accused London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Hundreds of Canadians still stuck in Gaza, with none on the list to leave today
There are no Canadians mentioned in an updated list of foreign nationals who are being allowed to leave the Gaza Strip today. The General Authority for Crossings and Borders published the latest document on its Facebook page early this morning.
Canada
-
Here's what the jury in murder-terrorism trial of accused London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
-
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
-
'An intentional act': Driver arrested after woman killed, two others injured-in North York collision
A man intentionally struck three people he knew in a North York parking lot Wednesday afternoon, leaving one of them dead and two others seriously injured, Toronto police said.
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
World
-
German authorities raid properties linked to group suspected of promoting Iranian ideology
German police raided 54 locations across the country on Thursday in an investigation of a Hamburg-based organization suspected of promoting the Iranian leadership's ideology and possibly supporting activities of Hezbollah in Germany, the government said.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza receive notices to evacuate
Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza said they received evacuation notices Thursday. The signal that fighting is about to expand in the south comes a day after Israeli forces began searching a north Gaza hospital where they claimed Hamas militants operate -- a claim that Hamas and hospital staff deny.
-
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for 'urgent and extended humanitarian pauses' in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
-
Indian authorities contact Thai cave rescue team as urgency increases to reach trapped men
Indian authorities trying to rescue dozens of workers trapped for more than 90 hours deep inside a Himalayan mountain have reached out for international help, contacting the Thai team that rescued a boys’ soccer team from a flooded cave in 2018.
-
Russian court convicts a woman for protesting the war in Ukraine in latest crackdown on free speech
A Russian court on Thursday convicted an artist and musician for replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans and sentenced her to seven years in prison, Russian media reported.
-
U.S. ethics panel says it found 'substantial evidence' of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos
The House Ethics panel said Thursday it has found 'substantial evidence' of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department.
Politics
-
Full day of bilateral meetings and plenaries await Trudeau at APEC summit by the bay
With the fireworks and formalities done, it's time for delegates at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to get down to business, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with a coterie of Pacific Rim leaders.
-
Time running out on pharmacare legislation with only one month of scheduled days remaining in Parliament
The federal government is running out of time to introduce and pass a key piece of legislation in the Liberal-NDP deal.
-
Timeline: Canada's prime minister's evolving statements on the war in the Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rebuked Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a strongly worded statement calling for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip. Here is a look at how the prime minister's position has evolved as the conflict has unfolded:
Health
-
Cancer patients and survivors gather to talk about the future of 'precision medicine'
Precision medicine is an approach tailoring treatment for individual cancer patients, taking into account the genetic make-up of each tumour and the personal characteristics of each person. For some Canadians, it's been life-changing.
-
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
-
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials say
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
OPINION
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.
-
Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia
Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.
Business
-
New York sues PepsiCo in effort to hold it responsible for litter that winds up in rivers
New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday in an effort to hold the soda-and-snack food giant partly responsible for litter that winds up in bodies of water supplying the city of Buffalo with drinking water.
-
U.S. applications for jobless claims rise in a labour market that remains very healthy
More Americans filed for jobless claims last week, but the labour market remains broadly healthy in the face of retreating inflation and elevated interest rates.
-
Lawyers insist Nikola founder shouldn't face prison time for fraud - unlike Elizabeth Holmes
Lawyers for the founder of truckmaker Nikola Corp. say he should not face incarceration because his fraud conviction is nothing like the fraud that landed Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in prison.
Lifestyle
-
The 'world's skinniest hotel' can only fit one room per floor
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
Sports
-
In The Rings: Italy's Retornaz a favourite entering Euros after breakout season
A breakout season has made Italy's Joel Retornaz the favourite entering the upcoming European Curling Championships in Scotland.
-
Australia has South Africa in deep trouble on 44-4 before rain in Cricket World Cup semifinal
Australia had South Africa in deep trouble on 44-4 when rain stopped play in the second semifinal match at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday. The players came off with 14 overs having been bowled at Eden Gardens and the Proteas experiencing more last-four pain as they seek to reach the final for the first time.
-
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award. Blake Snell takes the NL prize
Gerrit Cole was a unanimous winner of his first American League Cy Young Award, and Blake Snell took the National League honor Wednesday in becoming the seventh hurler to earn baseball's top pitching prize in both leagues.
Autos
-
Parkland strikes electric vehicle station funding deal with Infrastructure Bank
More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options. The federal Crown corporation says it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports.
-
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.