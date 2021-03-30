TORONTO -- CTV News has been nominated for nine Canadian Screen Awards.

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme received four nominations, including Best National Newscast and Best News Anchor, National for Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme. the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced on Tuesday.

This is the eight consecutive year LaFlamme has been nominated and the ninth consecutive year for the newscast.

Other categories in which CTV National News was nominated include Best Live News Special, for the "Election 2019" broadcast, and Best National Reporter, for Medical Correspondent Avis Favaro.

W5 received five nods including Best News or Information Series and Best Host or Interviewer in the News or Information category for Avery Haines. Anton Koschany, executive producer of W5, is this year’s recipient of the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism for his exceptional body of work in television journalism.

The other W5 nominations are in the categories of Best News or Information Program, Best News or Information Segment and Best Photography, News or Information.

CTV News Channel's Power Play was recognized with a nomination for Best Talk Program or Series. CTV News Toronto was nominated for Best Local Newscast, with Michelle Dubé and Nathan Downer in the running for Best News Anchor, Local, while CP24 Breakfast and CTV’s Your Morning were nominated for Best Morning Show.

ETalk, a Bell Media Studios production, garnered four nominations, including Best Entertainment News Program or Series.

Overall, Bell Media productions were nominated for 181 awards, 104 in television and digital and 77 for Bell Media-supported films. “Cardinal”garnered 15 nominations for its fourth and final season, while “Transplant” received six nominations for its inaugural season.

“Bell Media is proud to support the Canadian talent and creatives who help to shape our national culture, and we are thrilled to see so many of our partners recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television,” said Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development & News, Bell Media.

CTV is a Platinum Partner of the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, which will take place between May 17 and 20.