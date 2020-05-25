TORONTO -- For the third year in a row, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme has won the award for Best National Newscast at the Canadian Screen Awards.

CTV National News also won an award for Best Live News Special for"D-Day Remembered," its coverage of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

CTV’s W5 collected two awards, including Best News or Information Program for its report “The Baby in the Snow.” W5 Investigative CorrespondentAvery Haines won for “Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information” for her work in the episode titled “The Narco Riviera.”

The Canadian Screen Awards honours the best in television, film and digital production. Thenon-fiction awards were handed out Monday, while the fiction awards are on Wednesdayand the film awards are given out on Thursday.

Lloyd Robertson hosted this year’s event, which was held virtually due to COVID-19.

You can find a full list of winners at the academy’s website..

Such a proud night for all of us at ⁦@CTVNationalNews⁩ - I am beyond privileged to work with this incredibly devoted team. From the honour of covering #DDay75 to the nightly newscast we thank the #CdnScreenAwards and our wonderfully loyal viewers for tuning in every night! pic.twitter.com/Dr1FhPf8Pi — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlammeCTV) May 26, 2020