

The Associated Press





"Come From Away" has been named best new musical at Britain's Olivier stage awards.

The show about a small Newfoundland town that sheltered thousands of stranded airline passengers after the 9-11 attacks has won a total of four trophies at Britain's equivalent of Broadway's Tony Awards.

It also won for choreography, sound and outstanding achievement in music.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith won best actor in a musical for playing charismatic, abusive Ike Turner in "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical."

Best actress in a musical went to Sharon D. Clarke for her powerful performance in Tony Kushner's "Caroline, or Change." as the maid to a family in the American south in the 1960s.