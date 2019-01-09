

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- One of Canada's largest distributors of vinyl records has shut down with little notice -- leaving some retailers scrambling to find alternate suppliers and raising questions about higher prices.

RPM Distribution, based in Concord, Ont., notified its clients by email on Monday that it would be "closing all operations effective immediately."

The move instantly put a stop to vinyl shipments for many smaller music shops, including Revolution Records in Hamilton.

Owner Scott Bell says he's relied on RPM to supply about 70 per cent of his new inventory, most which came from major label Universal, home of Bruce Springsteen, Imagine Dragons and an extensive hip hop catalogue.

Other retailers leaned on RPM for an even larger chunk of their supply, Bell says, and some are worried about the fallout, which could include higher prices or a shortage of new titles.

"I've not stopped talking about it," he said of many calls he's received from his friends in the retail industry.

"Nobody knows. Everybody's wondering what everybody else is doing."

Bryan Munn of Royal Cat Records in Guelph, Ont., says he first realized something was amiss when his post-Christmas restock order didn't show up last week.

"I'm already finding it a little bit difficult to get some regularly stocked items," Munn says.

He suggests customers keep a close eye on vinyl prices in the coming weeks, as the lack of supply drive them higher at some stores.

The resurgence of vinyl has seen its share of casualties in recent years, despite the steady upswing in sales.

Two years ago Calgary-based player Canada Boy Vinyl, one of the country's only pressing plants, closed down little more than year after it opened.

Despite the industry hurdles, vinyl sales rose over 21 per cent last year according to Nielsen Music Canada, selling more than 975,000 units.