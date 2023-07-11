Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome their third child, a baby girl

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the New York premiere of 'Full Circle' in June. The “Homeland” actor and Dancy are now a family of five after welcoming a baby girl, a representative for Danes confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. (Efren Landaos/Sipa/AP) Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the New York premiere of 'Full Circle' in June. The “Homeland” actor and Dancy are now a family of five after welcoming a baby girl, a representative for Danes confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. (Efren Landaos/Sipa/AP)

