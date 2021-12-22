Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are opening up about their breakup.

The "Selling Sunset" costars have ended their relationship five months after confirming they were dating and pointed to their different desires regarding wanting a family as the possible cause of their split.

On Tuesday Oppenheim posted a statement on his verified Instgram account stating that Stause "was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another," his statement continued. "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Strause also addressed their different viewpoints in a statement on her verified Instagram.

"Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes," she wrote. "All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."

"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind," she wrote later in the statement.

Last year Stause,who is now 40, told People magazine she had frozen her eggs in the hopes of becoming a mother someday.