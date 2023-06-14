Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
Members of the Writers Guild of Canada (WGC) and International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees waved union placards and handwritten signs in front of the Toronto offices of Amazon and Apple Canada, chanting: "The writers, united, will never be divided."
The demonstration was among dozens planned around the world as a "day of solidarity" in support of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which is now six weeks into a work stoppage.
WGC president Alex Levine says unionized Canadian screen workers want their U.S. counterparts to know they support their fight for better compensation and working conditions.
He says the labour dispute has also disrupted American productions that shoot in Canada, putting Canadian crews out of work and raising uncertainty over the coming months.
Levine says issues cited by WGA members are also concerns in Canada, where many film and TV writers struggle to make a living wage.
The WGA walked off the job May 2 after negotiations failed with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, who represent hundreds of film and TV producers including major networks and streamers.
The job action sparked immediate uncertainty over the status of current and upcoming U.S.-based productions shot in Canada, since striking WGA writers are no longer providing scripts or writing services on set.
"We're seeing them running out of scripts," Levine said Wednesday of unspecified U.S. productions.
"We're seeing a slowdown -- Canadians are getting hurt by this strike, and they'll get continue to get hurt more and more and more."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a 'wannabe dictator' was taken off TV immediately after it aired and 'addressed.'
At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
A boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children, officials said Tuesday.
Canada
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Missing Australian hiker found dead on B.C. trail
The search for a 25-year-old woman from Australia who was reported missing on Sunday has come to a tragic end.
-
CBSA makes largest-ever meth seizure in Metro Vancouver
Border agents in Metro Vancouver have seized more than 6,300 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in jugs labelled as canola oil over the last six months. One of the seizures was the Canada Border Services Agency's largest-ever.
-
Donnie Creek wildfire threatens key highway linking northern B.C. and Yukon
A key highway that connects Yukon and northern British Columbia to the rest of the province is now threatened by the huge Donnie Creek wildfire as the blaze chews through woodlands south of Fort Nelson.
-
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
-
Ontario's top court dismisses Millard, Smich conviction appeals in Bosma murder
Multiple murderers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich had their convictions upheld on Wednesday for the killing of Tim Bosma, with Ontario's top court ruling they had been treated fairly at trial.
-
All wildfires in Nova Scotia under control more than 2 weeks after they started
All of Nova Scotia's wildfires are now under control, more than two weeks after an unprecedented string of fires broke out in the southwestern corner of the province and in the Halifax area.
World
-
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
-
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95
Pennsylvania will truck in 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets to help quickly rebuild a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and crews will work 24 hours a day until they can reopen the critical commercial artery, officials said Wednesday.
-
Kosovo says 3 border police officers 'kidnapped' by Serbia; Belgrade says they crossed illegally
Serbian authorities said Wednesday they captured three 'fully armed' Kosovo police officers inside Serbia near their mutual border, while Kosovo officials said the trio were 'kidnapped' on Kosovo territory as they patrolled the area.
-
Fierce fighting in Myanmar between army, resistance groups kills at least 26, groups say
Recent fierce fighting between Myanmar's army and local militant groups has killed at least 26 civilians, including six children, in area east of the capital, according to reports Wednesday by a resident, a rights group and a medical assistance group.
-
At least 79 dead after migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing
At least 78 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Blinken heads to China this weekend on mission to salvage sinking ties and keep communications open
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China this weekend as part of the Biden administration’s push to repair deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing and keep lines of communication open, the State Department said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
-
Singh and Poilievre to begin talks on terms for public inquiry on foreign meddling
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre were set to meet Wednesday to discuss terms for a possible public inquiry on foreign interference, as the prime minister praised opposition parties for behaving in a less-toxic manner.
-
Deportations for international students caught in fraud scheme put on hold
Deportation orders for international students caught up in a fraud scheme have been put on hold while a task force investigates each case, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Health
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
-
B.C. to provide universal coverage for opioid treatments in Canadian 1st
British Columbia says it is providing universal coverage for opioid agonist treatments that help people with substance use disorders, making it the first province in Canada to do so.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
-
The Reddit blackout shows no signs of stopping
A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site's largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping, as a number of groups on the site vowed to remain closed off indefinitely to protest changes to the platform's data policies.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
-
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: Police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more people will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in that province.
Business
-
The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
-
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
Jurors in federal court have awarded US$25.6 million to a former Starbucks regional manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests of two Black men at a Philadelphia location in 2018.
-
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Lifestyle
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Sports
-
CanCon Rules: NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights roster loaded with Canadians
The Stanley Cup will criss-cross the Great White North this off-season as the many Canadians on the Vegas Golden Knights roster spend their day with the trophy.
-
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
-
Here's a guide to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix races and events in Montreal
The sound of race car engines revving and tires squealing will echo off the Gille Villeneuve race track on Ile Notre-Dame while Montreal's downtown core will likely be packed with race fans and car curios as the Montreal Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.