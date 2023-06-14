Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here

TORONTO -

More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.

Members of the Writers Guild of Canada (WGC) and International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees waved union placards and handwritten signs in front of the Toronto offices of Amazon and Apple Canada, chanting: "The writers, united, will never be divided."

The demonstration was among dozens planned around the world as a "day of solidarity" in support of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which is now six weeks into a work stoppage.

WGC president Alex Levine says unionized Canadian screen workers want their U.S. counterparts to know they support their fight for better compensation and working conditions.

He says the labour dispute has also disrupted American productions that shoot in Canada, putting Canadian crews out of work and raising uncertainty over the coming months.

Levine says issues cited by WGA members are also concerns in Canada, where many film and TV writers struggle to make a living wage.

The WGA walked off the job May 2 after negotiations failed with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, who represent hundreds of film and TV producers including major networks and streamers.

The job action sparked immediate uncertainty over the status of current and upcoming U.S.-based productions shot in Canada, since striking WGA writers are no longer providing scripts or writing services on set.

"We're seeing them running out of scripts," Levine said Wednesday of unspecified U.S. productions.

"We're seeing a slowdown -- Canadians are getting hurt by this strike, and they'll get continue to get hurt more and more and more."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.