TORONTO -- Major Canadian broadcasters are coming together for star-studded, multi-platform benefit in support of frontline workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada.

Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Media, and Rogers Sports & Media have partnered for "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble," which will air on English and French services on Sunday evening (at 7 p.m. across all markets/7:30 p.m. NT).

The one-hour broadcast will premiere on CBC, Citytv, CTV, Global, and V network, as well as select specialty networks, radio stations, and streaming platforms across Canada.

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada's $150 million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during COVID-19.

The lineup includes musical acts Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Alessia Cara, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Barenaked Ladies, Arkells, Sofia Reyes, and William Prince.

Other celebrities expected to appear from their homes include author Margaret Atwood, skater Tessa Virtue, and TV stars Eric McCormack, Jason Priestley, Howie Mandel, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Will Arnett.