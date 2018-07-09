

The Associated Press





FREEHOLD, N.J. - A childhood home in New Jersey where Bruce Springsteen lived for seven years has been sold for US$255,000.

The Asbury Park Press reports the two-family home at 39 Institute Street in Freehold was listed for $269,900 in November.

The Springsteens lived on the left side of the house from 1955 to 1962.

Springsteen wrote in his autobiography that he recalled being 7 years old in that house when he saw Elvis Presley appear on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1956.