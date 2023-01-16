Brendan Fraser picks up best actor at Critics Choice Awards

Brendan Fraser picked up the award for best actor for his role in 'The Whale' at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, on January 15, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/CNN) Brendan Fraser picked up the award for best actor for his role in 'The Whale' at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, on January 15, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/CNN)

