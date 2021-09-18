TORONTO -- "Belfast" from writer-director Kenneth Branagh has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Northern Ireland-set family drama was announced as winner of the honour during the TIFF Tribute Awards broadcast on CTV, which marked the end of 10 days of pandemic-tailored in-person screenings and digital at-home viewing.

The prize chosen through online votes is often a predictor of Academy Award success.

Last year's winner, the road drama "Nomadland," won the best-picture Oscar.

Other previous People's Choice winners that have nabbed best picture include "Green Book," "12 Years a Slave," "The King's Speech" and "Slumdog Millionaire."

This year's People's Choice race had a caveat, though: films that didn't screen on the festival's digital site were not eligible for the prize, including buzzy titles "Spencer" and "Dune."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.