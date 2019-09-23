TORONTO -- An iconic restaurant Gibsons B.C., that featured heavily in the hit comedy show “The Beachcombers,” is up for sale.

“The Beachcombers” ran for 19 seasons from 1972 to 1990, following the life of a Greek-Canadian log salvager and his partner who travelled up and down the coast of B.C., plying their trade.

The restaurant, Molly’s Reach, is one of “B.C.’s most photographed buildings,” according to the listing. The listing includes the restaurant, an upstairs office and suite area and large unfinished basement for $379,000.