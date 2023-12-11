'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
It was closely followed by its release date and meme companion "Oppenheimer," which scored eight nominations, including best picture drama and for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.
The revamped group, now a for-profit endeavor with a larger and more diverse voting body, announced nominations Monday for its January awards show, after scandal and several troubled years, including one without a broadcast. Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on Jan. 7.
Films nominated for best motion picture drama included "Oppenheimer," Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," Bradley Cooper's "Maestro," Celine Song's "Past Lives," Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall" and Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest."
In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, "Barbie" was joined by "Air," "American Fiction" "The Holdovers," "May December" and "Poor Things."
Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" and Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" both received seven nominations each. "Poor Things" saw nominations for Lanthimos, its actors Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Tony McNamara for screenplay and Jerskin Fendrix for score. "Killers of the Flower Moon" got nods for Scorsese, for direction and co-writing the screenplay with Eric Roth, and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.
"Barbie" tied for second-most nominations in Globes history with "Cabaret," from 1972. Robert Altman's "Nashville" remains the record-holder with 11 nominations. It went into the morning as a favorite top, and got a big boost from its three original song nominations, including "I'm Just Ken," and one of the year's new categories, recognizing cinematic and box office achievement. One person who was not nominated was America Ferrera, who delivered the movie's most memorable monologue.
"Succession" was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.
The box office achievement category nominated eight films, including "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Oppenheimer," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," "Mission: Impossible -Dead Reckoning," "John Wick: Chapter 4" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Several years ago the Oscars attempted to add a similar "popular film" category, but it proved to be an immensely unpopular decision and was scuttled amid backlash.
As always there were some big surprises, like Jennifer Lawrence getting nominated for her bawdy R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings" for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy. She was nominated alongside Robbie, Stone and Fantasia Barrino ("The Color Purple"), Natalie Portman ("May December") and Alma P├╢ysti ("Fallen Leaves").
"The Color Purple" was expected to do better with the Golden Globes. The adaption of the stage musical got only two nominations total for Barrino and Danielle Brooks for her supporting performance.
Cord Jefferson's comedy "American Fiction" also came up with only two nods, best musical or comedy and for lead actor Jeffrey Wright.
Sofia Coppola's widely acclaimed "Priscilla" got only one nomination, for actor Cailee Spaeny's portrayal of Priscilla Presley. Her category mates in best female performance in a drama include Gladstone, Annette Bening for "Nyad," Sandra Huller for "Anatomy of a Fall," Greta Lee for "Past Lives" and Carey Mulligan for "Maestro."
The Globes won't have to worry about anyone criticizing its "all male" directors this year, however. Gerwig was nominated as was Celine Song, for her romantic debut "Past Lives," alongside Nolan, Scorsese, Cooper and Lanthimos.
Netflix got the most nominations overall, with 13 total for a slate which included "Maestro," "May December" and "Rustin," followed by Warner Bros., which made "Barbie," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "The Color Purple" with 12.
Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" was not nominated at all. Instead, its star Joaquin Phoenix was recognized for "Beau is Afraid" in the lead actor comedy/musical category, with Wright, Matt Damon ("Air"), Nicolas Cage "Dream Scenario," Timothee Chalamet ("Wonka") and Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers"). Michael Mann's "Ferrari," with Adam Driver, also got zero nominations.
MORE 2024 GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINEES
Here are a selection of other nominees:
Animated film: "The Boy and the Heron"; "Elemental"; "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"; "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"; "Suzume"; "Wish."
Non-English language film: "Anatomy of a Fall"; "Fallen Leaves"; "Io Capitano"; "Past Lives"; "Society of the Snow"; "The Zone of Interest."
Best actor in a television drama: Brian Cox, "Succession"; Kieran Culkin, "Succession"; Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"; Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"; Jeremy Strong, "Succession"; Dominic West, "The Crown."
Female actor in a television comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"; Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"; Elle Fanning, "The Great"; Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"; Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face."
Male actor in a television comedy: Bill Hader, "Barry"; Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"; Jason Segel, "Shrinking"; Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"; Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"; Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear."
Screenplay: "Anatomy of a Fall"; "Barbie"; "Poor Things"; "Killers of the Flower Moon"; "Oppenheimer"; "Past Lives."
Best stand-up comedy television special: Ricky Gervais, "Armageddon"; Trevor Noah, "Where Was I"; Chris Rock, "Selective Outrage"; Amy Schumer, "Emergency Contact"; Sarah Silverman, "Someone You Love"; Wanda Sykes, "I'm an Entertainer."
WHAT'S NEW WITH THE GOLDEN GLOBES?
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be the first major broadcast of awards season, with a new home on CBS. And while to audiences it might look similar on the surface, it's been tumultuous few years behind the scenes following a bombshell report in the Los Angeles Times. The 2021 report found that there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the awards.
Stars and studios boycotted the Globes and NBC refused to air it in 2022 as a result. After the group added journalists of color to its ranks and instituted other reforms to address ethical concerns, the show came back in January 2023 in a one-year probationary agreement with NBC. The network did not opt to renew.
In June, billionaire Todd Boehly was granted approval to dissolve the HFPA and reinvent the Golden Globes as a for-profit organization. Its assets were acquired by Boehly's Eldridge Industries, along with Dick Clark Productions, a group that is owned by Penske Media whose assets also include Variety, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone and Billboard. In mid-November, CBS announced that it would air the ceremony on the network on Jan. 7. It will also stream on Paramount+.
WHAT ARE THE GLOBES KNOWN FOR?
The Golden Globe Awards had long been one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts, second only to the Oscars.
The show was touted as a boozy, A-list party, whose hosts often took a more irreverent tone than their academy counterparts. It also only honored the flashiest filmmaking categories -- picture, director, actors among them -- meaning no long speeches from visual effects supervisors or directors of shorts no one has heard of.
But the voting body was a small group of around 87 members who wielded incredible influence in the industry and often accepted lavish gifts and travel from studios and awards publicists eager to court favor and win votes.
Some years, the HFPA were pilloried for nominating poorly reviewed films with big name talent with hopes of getting them to the show, the most infamous being "The Tourist," with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. In the past decade, they've more often overlapped with the Oscars. The show also recognizes television.
Before the expose and public relations crisis though, no one in the industry took much umbrage with who was voting on the awards. The show had become an important part of the Hollywood awards ecosystem, a platform for Oscar hopefuls and was, until recently, a reliable ratings draw. As of 2019, it was still pulling in nearly 19 million viewers to the broadcast. This year, NBC's Tuesday night broadcast got its smallest audience ever for a traditional broadcast, with 6.3 million viewers.
WHO VOTES ON THE GLOBES?
The group nominating and voting for the awards is now made up of a more diverse group of over 300 people from around the world.
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
