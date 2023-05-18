Austrian actor Helmut Berger, movie star in the 1960s and 1970s, dies at 78

Actor Helmut Berger, right, at the 67th international film festival, on May 17, 2014. (Alastair Grant / AP) Actor Helmut Berger, right, at the 67th international film festival, on May 17, 2014. (Alastair Grant / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social