ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Sterling K. Brown hilariously enters the Black Scottish TikTok chat

By CNN

Published

Sterling K. Brown in pictured in March in Beverly Hills, California. (Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.