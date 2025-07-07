ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron says he’s leaving the band after nearly 30 years

By The Associated Press

Published

Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.