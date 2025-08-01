ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have at least one celeb pal who is ‘very much stanning’ them as a couple

By CNN

Published

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.