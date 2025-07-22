ADVERTISEMENT

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman, dies aged 76, BBC reports

By Reuters

Updated

Published

Reports say that heavy metals ‘Prince of Darkness’ and Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76.


















