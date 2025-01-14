ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Ms. Rachel, popular children’s educator and YouTuber, is coming to Netflix

By CNN

Published

Ms. Rachel, seen here on 'Today' in September, is bringing her popular YouTube series to Netflix. (Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.