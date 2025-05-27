ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Meet the Muggles set to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in HBO’s new TV series

By CNN

Published

(From left) Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout. (Aidan Monaghan/HBO via AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.