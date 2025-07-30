ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are officially major Backstreet Boys fans

By CNN

Published

Culkin posted a photo of him and his partner Song along with the Backstreet Boys. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Calgary
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.